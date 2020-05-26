Crowder College to waive online course fee for Summer courses

NEOSHO, Mo. — An area college is making it more affordable to take classes this Summer.

Concern over the coronavirus has lead Crowder College to only offer online courses this Summer.

But those who sign up for them won’t have to worry about paying the $30 online fee.

The move is designed to give students a financial break for the summer as well as peace of mind.

Dr. Glenn Coltharp, Crowder College President, said, “There’s still people that are now just getting out and about and feeling comfortable about being out and some are not comfortable yet, so this will give them a chance to uh take classes and continue their education but do it from the safety of their home or where ever they’re working on their class.”

Face to face classes at Crowder are scheduled to begin this Fall.