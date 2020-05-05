Crowder College to reopen offices on campus next week

NEOSHO, Mo. .– Crowder College announces it be reopening offices on campus next week.

On Monday May 11th, all departments will be open and abiding by social distancing guidelines.

Crowder College President, Dr. Glenn Coltharp says the school is taking these steps now to ensure they can properly reopen for fall classes.

Maintenance will be cleaning common spaces more frequently and food service workers will be following more safety guidelines.

Classes and schedules for next year may look a little different.

Glenn Coltharp, President, Crowder College, said, “For example, in welding, we may have to go every other welding booth with it to give them the space. In some areas we will have plexiglass that will be dividing the work space for students. We may go with staggered schedules for students.”

Crowder College will continue offering online classes this summer and during the Fall semester for students.