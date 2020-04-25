Crowder College to receive $1.3 million to distribute to students

NEOSHO, Mo. — As part of the Cares Act, Crowder College will receive $1.3 million to distribute to students.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act designated funds for students.

It’s specifically for those who have dealt with the disruption of moving from in-person to online courses.

Money can be used for housing, course work materials, healthcare, childcare, and technology.

A variety of funds will be available for students based on enrollment status and guidelines from the federal government.

Tiffany Slinkard, Crowder College Vice President Student Affairs, said, “It’s really really exciting to be able to support a student, to support them directly, to help them do everything that we really can to help them be successful and to continue with their education, so that even though it’s been a difficult disruption, they’re still able to finish the semester strong.”

Crowder College is currently working on a plan to distribute funds directly to students as soon as the money is made available.