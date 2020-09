NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College sees a slight decrease in credit hours this Fall. Students are taking nearly 40,000 hours this semester. That’s down about 2.5% from the Fall of 2019.

A total of 4,197 are enrolled at Crowder, with enrollment still open for eight week classes that start in October.

Crowder President Dr. Glenn Coltharp said, “We are very proud of the fact that our credit hours only dropped 2.5%. Across the nation, most higher education institutions are facing a much higher drop.”