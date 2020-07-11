Crowder College releases fall plans

NEOSHO, Mo. — An area college has come up with a plan to try and keep students, faculty and staff virus free in the coming school year.

Like several other area institutions of higher education, Crowder College is requiring everyone on campus to wear masks when on campus.

School President Dr. Glenn Coltharp says masks are especially important at crowder in light of how the older buildings on campus were designed and built.

Some of the structures were part of Camp Crowder when they were built and were designed without enough space to allow for social distancing.

Dr. Glenn Coltharp, Crowder College President, said, “We have there are narrow hallways, it’s hard to social distance in some places uh and so it’s just much easier, we also have some small classrooms.”

Coltharp says Crowder will supply disposable masks for any student, faculty or staff that doesn’t have their own.

If you’d like to see the entire plan, there is a link to the school’s website below.

www.crowder.edu