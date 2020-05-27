Crowder College opening computer labs for first time since Spring Break

NEOSHO, Mo. — Computer labs will be opening up on a local campus for the first time since Spring break.

Crowder College will make at least one computer lab available at each campus.

Wifi has been available for students willing to work in parking lots.

Summer classes start online next week, so college leaders want to make sure students have access – and not just during normal hours.

Cindy Brown, Crowder College, said, “Because we realize that students taking online classes might not study between eight o’clock and five or whatever. So we’ll need to have times that they’ll be able to come in and access those.”

Crowder is still developing the computer lab schedule and will let students know when they’re available.

Summer School starts on June first.