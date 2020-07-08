Crawford County to enforce Gov. Kelly’s mask mandate

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — During a lengthy session this morning, Crawford County Commissioners voted not to opt out of Governor Laura Kelly’s mask mandate.

Commissioners and local health experts are strongly recommending the community to wear masks when they go in public spaces or when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Under this order, businesses have the power to turn away customers who choose not to wear masks into their facility.

Local leaders say this is the best way they can encourage everyone to be safe.

Jeremy Johnson, Crawford County Commissioner, said, “Generally speaking, looking at the population, again with the goal in mind of getting the most people we can to wear masks, the best way of doing that is putting a mandate that the Governor put out stand in place.”

Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith says they will not be issuing citations for those who choose not to wear masks in public.

This decision was made as the health department expects covid-19 cases to hit 300 by this Friday in Crawford County.

Almost every other Southeast Kansas county in our area has opted out of the Governor’s mask mandate.