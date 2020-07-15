Crawford County seeing increase in advance ballot applications

Crawford County has already seen an increase in those applying for advance ballots for the upcoming august primary election.

Don Pyle, Crawford County Clerk, said, “We sent out a mailing with advanced ballot applications to a lot of voters who had not applied yet, and we’ve gotten a really big response on that.”

Crawford County is seeing record numbers this year in the amount of voters casting advance ballots for the primary election.

They believe that trend is because of two things, covid-19 uncertainty and the upcoming presidential election.

“It’s your chance to voice your opinion and it helps set us up for what will be a really, I’m sure huge election in November.”

Getting those advance ballots will allow voters to skip out on the lines for the primaries–however they do have the option to turn the ballot in at a local polling location.

Whatever voters choose to do, the earlier they get their ballot in, the better.

“We have weekly phone calls with the secretary of state’s office and they have already seen about a 5, 6,7 time increase in the amount of requests for advance ballots. So that’s another reason that we say get them back early, you want to make sure yours isn’t the one that doesn’t get back here in time.”

Advance ballots for the primary election will be sent out Wednesday.

They need to be mailed back or post marked by August 4th to be counted.

For more information on advance ballots, you can call the Crawford County Clerk’s Office at 620-724-6115.

Or if you’re already registered you can request a ballot at the website linked below.

Ksvotes.org