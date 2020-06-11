Crawford County seeing higher than usual amount of residents registering to vote by mail

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Crawford County is seeing a higher than usual amount of residents registering to vote through mail in ballot this year–and they’re actually encouraging it.

What’s started this trend?

With coronavirus still a looming threat, many are choosing to not vote in-person this election.

And the county is saying this method is a lot safer and even more efficient.

With the threat of covid-19, Crawford County is seeing that more voters are looking to cast their ballots differently.

Don Pyle, Crawford County Clerk, said, “We have, we’ve gotten a lot of requests for applications for ballots by mail.”

The county is even encouraging voters to cast their ballots this way.

“We feel like it’s a pretty secure process.”

Every mail in ballot is reviewed to ensure there are no duplicates.

“We have to check in ballots as they come back in. It would be flagged if for some reason we got more than one ballot for a person.”

All 13 polling locations in the county will be open for those who choose to cast their ballots in-person.

Crawford County Resident Linda Green says she’s still planning on going to the polls.

Linda Green, Kansas Resident, said, “I don’t have any problem going to the polls and standing around people to vote.”

But she and other voters can expect the polls to look different this time around.

“If you do want to vote at the polls, we’re fine with that but there may be some additional steps, some safety guidelines in place there to keep everyone safe,” Pyle.

The primaries are on August 4th and the general election is on November 3rd.

ksvotes.org

countyclerk@ckt.net

620-724-6115