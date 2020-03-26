Crawford County Mental Health Center Introducing New Policies

CRAWFORD CO., Kan. — The Crawford County Mental Health Center released a statement detailing policy changes and more.

In response to COVID-19, Crawford County Mental Health Center is implementing the following changes to meet the behavioral health needs of our community and to do our part to keep our clients and employees safe. We have approached these decisions with great care.

Our intention is to remain open and provide services while adhering to social distancing recommendations. In this highly stressful time, we are committed to offering alternative ways to provides services to reach people who need us and reduce the spread of the virus.