Crawford County Mental Health Center Introducing New Policies

CRAWFORD CO., Kan. — The Crawford County Mental Health Center released a statement detailing policy changes and more.
The full statement can be read below:
In response to COVID-19, Crawford County Mental Health Center is implementing the following changes to meet the behavioral health needs of our community and to do our part to keep our clients and employees safe. We have approached these decisions with great care.
Our intention is to remain open and provide services while adhering to social distancing recommendations. In this highly stressful time, we are committed to offering alternative ways to provides services to reach people who need us and reduce the spread of the virus.
Effective Monday, March 30, 2020 and until further notice:
- Lobbies will be closed to the public, with the exception of scheduled in-house e-visits in our “Zoom Rooms”. If it is determined that an in-person appointment is necessary, face-to-face services can be offered in a limited capacity, following COVID-19 safety precautions.
- For convenience and safety, we are offering telephone and video appointments from the comfort of your home.
- We are accepting
new patients, so if you need to schedule, reschedule, or have additional
questions, please call
Adult Services 620-231-5130
Children’s Services 620-232-3228
Substance Abuse 620-724-8806
- All psychosocial services, including Children’s services in the Challenger Program and Discovery Therapeutic Pre-school have been suspended.
- Residential facilities, Addiction Treatment Center and Women’s Reintegration, will be limited to one client per residential bedroom suite and no visitors will be allowed on the premise.
- For anyone experiencing
a mental health crisis, please call our 24/7 crisis line at
620-232-SAVE (7283).
*For life threatening emergencies, call 911.
We also encourage everyone to pay close attention to their mental health in these stressful times. This unprecedented situation could cause heightened symptoms such as anxiety, excessive worry, or depression; even if you have never experienced a mental health condition in your life. Check out our Facebook and website for free resources and updates that can help.