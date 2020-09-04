Crawford County issues new health guidelines

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by: Morie Price

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Crawford county has new health guidelines–much less restrictive now. They go into effect Friday, adjusting previous restrictions in the county.

Bars and restaurants don’t have to close by 12:30 a.m. anymore. Front-line staff in contact with food or the public must now wear masks. For event centers and community events, remediation plans must be submitted a week beforehand.

That doesn’t go into effect until September 18th though.

Covid-19 cases continue to rise, with 462 active cases as of Friday.

Jim Emerson, County Counselor, said, “I think we’ve made it a little bit clearer for businesses, for our event centers, our community partners and law enforcement, so that they know what to expect and what we’re asking them to do”

Covid-19 is not directly effecting K through 12 schools yet, but it has the potential to. They’re starting to see it get to older age groups through community spread.

