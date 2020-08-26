Crawford County Health Department says all long-term care facilities to return to phase red

by: Deja Bickham

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Due to an increase in covid-19 cases, the Crawford County Health Department says all long-term care facilities will immediately return to phase red.

This change comes at the direction of the Crawford County Health Officer.

If facilities do not have a “phase red”, they must implement the most restrictive phase in their reopening plan until further notice.

This means visitations will be prohibited except for compassionate care situations.

Face coverings are required and group activities will be limited.

