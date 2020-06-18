Crawford County COVID-19: Why the local numbers don’t match the state

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — The Crawford County Health Department offers an explanation on why Kansas Department of Health and Environment numbers are so high and different from the local case count.

In a Commissioner’s meeting earlier this week, a health department rep explained hundreds of people have been tested at recent drive-thru testing sites.

Those tests were processed through KDHE, and they’re being reported as Crawford County cases — except, several people who used the drive-thru site aren’t from Crawford County, so they could actually be part of surrounding counties’ numbers, even from Missouri.

As of Thursday afternoon, the health department has reported 44 cases, but they are aware that number is incorrect.

KDHE is reporting 156 cases in the county, but, again, that number is likely incorrect, as well.

At last check, the Crawford County health department says it will take several days to sort out all the numbers and verify which counties the positive tests belong to.