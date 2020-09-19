Crawford County continues to see decrease in covid-19 cases

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Covid-19 cases continue to trend down for Crawford County after peaking at more than 300 cases.

Health leaders for the county are feeling optimistic about the numbers.

As of last night there are 75 new cases in the county.

That’s down from 149 new cases last week and 302 the week before.

They’re still seeing a large amount of cases from the 18 to 24 age group and 25 to 44 age group.

Last week they had 548 people active cases–this week they have just 160.

Commissioners say that’s because a large amount of the college aged students are being released.

Pittsburg State University says they’ll have more being released in the next few days.

As far as other schools in the county there has been two new cases in the elementary level and two in middle and high school.

One death was reported this week in Crawford County.