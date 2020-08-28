Crawford County Commission passes new health order

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Crawford County Commissioners pass a new health order for businesses.

Bars and restaurants must now close by 12:30 a.m. and are limited to only seated areas.

There were 122 new covid-19 cases this week, compared to last week–with only 27 new cases. Crawford County’s total cases to date is now 515.

The spike was largely due to the 18 to 25 age group. While this group is at low risk, they are a high risk for spreading the virus.

The goal of the order is to prevent having to place future blanket restrictions. The order took effect Friday at noon and will go as long as health officials say it’s needed.