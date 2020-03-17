Crawford County Commission holds emergency meeting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — About four to five people are awaiting coronavirus test results in Crawford County.

Crawford County Commissioners held an emergency meeting with the health department to evaluate what the county can do to prevent spread of the illness.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of covid-19 in Crawford County.

The Health Department is requesting the community limit travel and limit large gatherings.

Rebecca Adamson, Crawford County Health Dept., said, “We’re encouraging people to stay home from work. And if you are travelling, please look at the KDHE guidelines on new state travel guidelines, that if you are travelling to certain states or areas of states, you have to quarantine for 14 days and notify the health department when you get back to Crawford county.”

Those states include Colorado, California, New York, and Washington.

Those who have been on a cruise ship on or after March 15th will also need to be screened.

For up to date information safety regulations for the virus, follow the link below

http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/index.htm