Crawford County Commission approves support letter for mobile app to help with contact tracing

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — The Crawford County Commission approves a support letter for a mobile app to help with contact tracing to limit the spread of covid-19.

John Kuefler, Co-Owner, Devsquared, said, “I thought maybe if we could have a solution in place like an app that could help us collect some data in a secure and trusted fashion, that would give us tools that we needed to be able to make better decisions, to feel confident about reopening.”

So how does it work?

“If I go to a place that’s participating whether it’s a workplace or a business or something like that I just pull out my phone scan the QR code before I go into that place.”

When you check into a location, it stores the data, so if you or someone that’s checked in the same place contracts the virus, you can notify all the locations you’ve visited.

Jeremy Johnson, Crawford County Commissioner, said, “If any solution like this is going to be useful, something like this is going to be it. It’s going to be locally driven, it’s going to be public facing, it’s going to be collaborative, it’s going to be not for profit and this checks all of those boxes.”

Taylor Krokroskia, Pittsburg Resident, said, “I would definitely use this app, I think it’s a good idea to keep the people and the community informed.

Karli Frazier, Pittsburg Resident, said, “For the people you know that are really scared to go places, I think it’d definitely be a good thing.”

“As a local business owner, I’ve got a vested interest in things moving that way as do all of my colleagues and peers. But I’ve also got a vested interested in the health and safety of the community,” said Kuefler.

Apple and Google are very restrictive about covid-19 app, so the letter of support will help them move forward.