Crawford County Child Tests Positive for COVID-19, First Case in County

CRAWFORD CO., Ks. — Crawford County Health Officials confirm the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county Monday morning.

The patient is a child under the age of 5. They are currently in isolation, but has not been hospitalized.

Health department officials have been in contact with the child’s parents and are working to identify any close contact the child has had with other people.

A second case of COVID-19 was announced in the county a short time later. It is an adult female under the age of 60 who is isolated and has not been hospitalized.

Anyone who officials believe has been exposed will be contacted by health officials immediately.