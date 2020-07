CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Crawford County agencies financially impacted by covid-19 can now apply for Cares Act funds.

Crawford County was given $7.9 million in funds to aid area schools, businesses, government entities, and non-profits.

Funding requests must be submitted no later than August 6th by noon.

For more information or to apply, more information is provided below.

https://www.crawfordcountykansas.org/sparkinfo.html

Call 620-238-2304 or email sparkinfo@crawfordcountykansas.org