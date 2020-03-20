Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office Offering Delivery Service for At-Risk Locals

CRAWFORD CO., Ks. — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office announced their new Assistance Program Friday afternoon.
The program aims to deliver essentials to Crawford County citizens who are at high-risk to the COVID-19 virus or have limited transportation. From basic food to medical items, those in need can contact the Sheriff’s Department for help in getting the items they require.
The full details are in their release seen below.
As of today we are starting the Crawford County Sheriff Assistance Program. We recognize that we have citizens throughout the county that are limited from travel and are not able to pick up the bare essentials that they may need. This unprecedented COVID-19 Virus outbreak has presented challenges for everyone to get basic food and medical items, especially our friends and neighbors that are elderly, handicapped, high risk to the COVID-19 Virus, or limited transportation available. I feel that it is our duty to reach out and assist these members of our community in their time of need. If you or anyone else could use this service, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274 for details.