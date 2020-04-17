Cox Health updates staff and community members on covid-19

MONETT, MO. — Cox health updates staff and community members about the latest practices and policies during the covid-19 crisis.

A drive through testing facility will be open in Monett Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for limited hours.

You must have a doctor referral to be tested, as no walk-ins will be accepted.

By sending tests to state and private facilities, results return within three days.

Doctors have started to broaden their testing efforts, so in theory, more people should be tested.

And after calculating testing costs, each one costs 125 dollars.