Cox Health Barton County sets up alternate test site

LAMAR, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri Hospital implements a triage on its grounds to protect patients and staff.

Why is this alternate treatment site necessary?

Upon arrival, patients are immediately screened for covid-19 and if they do have respiratory problems, medical attention can be given to the patient safely away from those vulnerable to the disease.

Chris Wyatt, President Cox Health Barton County Hospital, said, “You know I give a lot of credit to our staff. They’ve stepped up, they’ve worked alternate hours, 24/7, and we’ve got that thing up and going the way we believe that it should be.”

The Cox Barton County Emergency Department set up an alternate triage and testing site for emergency patients last Friday.

Patients needing to visit the emergency room are instructed to drive around the left side of the parking lot to the back as instructed by posted signs.

Upon arrival, patients will be screened for covid-19 symptoms and then instructed on where to park.

Paul Stebbins, Cox Health Barton County Hospital Emergency Room Director, said, “Then we can actually see them in the tent out here and we’ve implemented using iPads to use a telehealth visit, so our doctors are not actually going out there and making contact with them, they’re doing it virtually.”

Staff also have the ability to perform chest x-rays and covid testing in the tent.

It serves as a secure area for those patients with coronavirus symptoms to get the help they need and to keep them away from those vulnerable to the disease.

“Anyone who’s unstable obviously goes straight to the ER, but if we can stop those respiratory type patients and keep them from entering into the hospital and potentially infecting other patients or our staff, then that’s what the goal is.”

A big concern for Cox Health is making sure all of its staff are healthy and able to work.

“One of the things that we realized in small town America is we have limited staffing and one patient could come in and completely shut down the hospital with that exposure, so that was our number one priority, was setting up this tent,” said Wyatt.