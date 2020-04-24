Covid posing challenges for cancer patients

JOPLIN, Mo. — People with a weakened immune system are at a higher risk of contracting the covid 19 virus, and suffering from it’s complications.

And few conditions weaken the immune system as much as cancer and cancer treatment.

As a result, treating cancer patients during the pandemic presents an unusual challenge.

The challenge is to make sure patients get the treatment they must have, but reduce the amount of time they have to spend in the hospital.

Dr. Chance Matthiesen, Freeman Health System Radiation Oncologist, said, “Because while we do not minimize their treatment plans or their care, we are minimizing the number of patients that come through our clinic on an average day, this allows our staff more time to sterilize the treatment rooms, sterilize the examination rooms and protect ourselves using the proper equipment and sterilization techniques to keep ourselves safe and keep the patients we take care of safe.”

Matthiesen says tele-health has been an important tool in allowing doctors to be able to monitor their patient’s progress while keeping them at home as much as possible.