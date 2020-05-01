Covid-19 Testing Site Opens in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Mo. — A covid-19 test site is open in Pineville. It’s located in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 100 Commercial Lane, Pineville, MO 64856.

The center is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 to 9 a.m.

The site is sponsored by Walmart, eTrueNorth, as well as state and local officials.

Tests are available to those exhibiting symptoms of covid-19 and health care providers or first responders even if they are not exhibiting symptoms.

There is no cost to the individual for test.

Appointments can be made at www.doineedacovid19test.com