Covid-19 presenting recruitment challenges for PSU

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Covid-19 has brought some challenges for Pittsburg State when it comes to recruitment.

Scott Donaldson, Director of Admission, PSU, said, “We’ve talked to kids constantly and the very first thing they tell us is that campus visit really sealed it for us.”

While it may be too soon to say if enrollment numbers at Pittsburg State are down for the upcoming Fall semester, students not being able to tour campus is having an impact.

“In fact, when we ask students, what’s the number one reason you chose to come to Pitt State or really any college, most of them will tell you it’s when I visited. It’s when I met the faculty, it’s when I ran across a few friends that we’re going there and they told me about it. So the visit is very important.”

Many students across the nation are opting to stay closer to home in the fall, which includes students in Southeast Kansas.

“And most of the colleges are saying that they’re seeing this, almost kind of a I want to stay at home this year kind of feel. Local students are starting to call and starting to apply and so forth that had maybe made plans on going away to college.”

To get in touch with those out of state students, the university has been taking their efforts online.

The university is also offering virtual campus visits and informational video conferences with instructors.

While those online interactions aren’t the same as meeting in person, Donaldson says it’s the efforts they need to take to grow maintain their student body.

“But I think the virtual options definitely tie us together with the student. So, when we do get back to normalcy, I expect those kids to visit our campus quickly and probably in large numbers.”