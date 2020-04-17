Covid-19 presenting challenges for Meals on Wheels Programs

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thousands of local seniors rely on the meals on wheels to stay fed.

And, like everything else, covid-19 has thrown a big wrench into that program.

KSN’S Stuart Price shows us how senior centers may have come up with a seamless process to keep those meals coming.

It takes thousands of frozen meals to feed every senior who requests a meal from the Region Ten Area Agency on Aging Throughout Southwest Missouri.

And if the last few weeks are any indication, that total will continue to climb.

The meals will feed all home-bound seniors as well as those able to come to this and other centers across region ten to pick them up in person.

And C.E.O. Jennifer Shotwell couldn’t be happier.

Jennifer Shotwell, C.E.O., Area Agency on Aging Region 10, said, “We’re blessed because in the face of um supply shortages of our normal commercial meal brand, we were able to partner with our sister Area Agencies on Aging, to create and produce a meal that we won’t be shorted by uh commercial vendors.”

Shotwell says there was a good chance the vendor wouldn’t come for as many as ten days.

That’s because the demand for frozen meals has skyrocketed over the last few weeks, and that includes the company that normally produces them.

So now, they are contracting with Springfield Grocery who has produced these and hopefully will be able to do that from now on.

All of them were brought to the Joplin center.

Just under 6,000 meals were delivered here to the Joplin Senior Center and from here they’ll be disbursed to seven other locations.

And it was all hands on deck to get them unloaded from the truck and headed towards the seven other senior centers locations.

“And my amazing staff and volunteers, we have people from accounting, we have people that usually work in the kitchen, cooks, dishwashers, I have administration here, all pitching in to do this.”

One of those volunteers is Phil Metz who says it’s the least he can do for everything seniors have done for the community he lives in.

Phil Metz, Region 10 Volunteer, said, “It’s not advisable for them to out getting to the different stores so we’re just doing what we can to take care of our seniors and keep them at home and keep them safe.”

Shotwell says she hopes this arrangement becomes permanent because it saves Region Ten 20 cents per meal, and with this many meals to get out, that really adds up.