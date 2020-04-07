Covid-19 presenting challenge for those learning English and trying to gain citizenship

NEOSHO, Mo. — Finishing the semester out of the classroom is a challenge for most schools right now — but there are additional obstacles for adult students — or those whose first language isn’t English.

Many students in Crowder College’s Adult Education and Literacy Program are trying to learn English, get a GED, or become an American citizen — all while working and raising families.

During the covid-19 pandemic they can’t have in-person classes, forcing many students to try and use technology they’ve never had to before — like What’s App, Zoom or Khan Academy.

But another hurdle for instructors has been trying to explain the covid-19 pandemic to all seventeen of the different nationalities they serve.

Many cultures are heavily accustomed to large social gatherings — which often involve close proximity and physical touch.

Eddie Gonzalez/ESL Instructor, Crowder College, said, “If an older person extends their hand out to greet them, it’s impossible for them to say no. The social fallout from that would be too much.”

Leigha Layne/AEL Instructor, Crowder College, said, “What are they going to do about technology? What are they going to do about their children? Some of them, they have to work extra shifts right now because they need that extra income.”

Instructors say although the learning curve of this new technology hasn’t been easy, there is a bright side.

Their students will walk away knowing how to use a lot of new applications, something that looks good on a resume — and instills them with confidence.