COVID-19 Positive Case Exposure in Carthage Church

The following is a release from the Jasper County Health Department:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Health Department would like to notify the public of possible COVID-19 exposure.

5-17-20: Began developing mild symptoms after exposure to another person

5-24-20: Attended church at Alpha Omega Church, Carthage, MO

5-29-20: Was placed under quarantine when named as a contact to a positive case

5-31-20: Received medical attention, including COVID testing, for worsening symptoms

We are asking the public to contact the Jasper County Health Department,

(417) 358-3111, if they were in attendance at the Alpha Omega Church, Carthage, MO.

Jasper County Health Department staff are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of this individual who were possibly exposed. If exposed, health officials will provide guidance to the individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

For more information, email tmoehr@jaspercountymo.gov, or call (417) 358-3111.