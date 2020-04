LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of people who are hospital-bound as a result of COVID-19 in the natural state slowly decreasing.

Using two graphs, one that shows the number of newly-admitted COVID-19 patients and the other that shows the current amount of Arkansans in the hospital with the sickness.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson explained how we likely hit our peak on April 11 at 85 hospitalizations.

Since then he said they’ve been steadily declining.