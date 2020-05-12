FOUR STATE AREA — Covid-19 has had a profound impact on many non-profit organizations across the region.

So the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas are trying to raise additional funds to help those groups out when possible.

The money raised for this year’s campaign was before to the pandemic.

So they are doing what they can to provide additional funding, specifically to help out with two areas of need.

Duane Dreiling, United Way Executive Director, said, “Maybe they can receive unemployment but haven’t been approved yet, or haven’t started receiving those payments so we’re really starting to see an uptick in rent and mortgage assistance.”

There is a special covid-19 related fund for the United Way.

www.unitedwaymokan.org