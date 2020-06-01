Covid-19 has forced the cancellation of most baseball, softball and soccer tournaments in the Joplin area

JOPLIN, Mo. — With a location in the middle of the country and highway access from all four directions, Joplin is an ideal community to host sports tournaments.

But covid-19 has forced the cancellation of most baseball, softball and soccer tournaments in the area.

Joplin Sports Authority Director Craig Hull says tournaments typically bring in up to $8 million each year in visitor spending, but not this year.

Craig Hull, Director, Joplin Sports Authority, said, “Today should have been day two of the National Sporting Clay Association, their U.S. Open, we had, at that time, when they canceled it, over 1,200 hundred shooters scheduled to be here for 10 days over at Claythorn Lodge, so that’s one event that just this week would have been going on and filled a lot of hotel rooms and generate a lot of economic impact for the Four States area.”

In all, hull says 16 events have already been canceled so far this year in the Joplin area due to the coronavirus.