JOPLIN, Mo. — Covid-19 has created a new set of challenges for those who work in close quarters with the public, like ride-share drivers.

Driving for Uber and Lyft has changed drastically over the past few months for drivers.

Cleaning, cleaning and more cleaning.

Aaron Davis, Ride Share Driver, said,”Drivers are required to sanitize their car, preferably after after every passenger. Also, you just have to be careful.”

Aaron Davis works as a ride share driver and says the apps ensure he’s driving safely before picking up passengers.

“Whenever we sign on into Uber, we have actually have to take a picture of us wearing our mask before we start driving. And we also have to agree that we’re not going to drive if we show any signs or symptoms.”

And even with those safety measures in place, many customers aren’t using the service right now.

For those that do request a ride, Davis asks that they sit in the back and bring a mask of their own.

With immuno-compromised members of his family, he’s hoping taking these measures keep everyone safe.

“I definitely have to take precautions. And not only for them but just for the public welfare in general. I mean, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”