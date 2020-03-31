Covid-19 claims life of Four State resident

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Covid-19 has claimed the life of a Four State resident.

Health Department Officals confirm that patient actually passed away at an area hospital on Friday.

The coronavirus test was done post-mortem and came back this morning as positive.

That patient was a female in her 40s, she passed away in the emergency room.

This brings the total number of cases in Crawford County up to five.

The Health Department has already notified everyone the woman may have come into contact with and they are all in quarantine.

Health officials say if you feel like you may have the illness, you need to take special precaution before going to get medical help.