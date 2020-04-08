Covid-19 causing added stress for those with friends and family abroad

JOPLIN, Mo. — The coronavirus is a global pandemic, which can be an added stress for those with friends and family abroad.

That’s the case for some of the international staff with Freeman Health System.

That includes oncologist Doctor Anisa Hassan of the Freeman Health System Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute.

Her nephew is also a physician living in the United Kingdom.

He was assigned to the covid ward and contracted the virus.

Doctor Hassan says her nephew is at home trying to recover, but has suffered some setbacks.

Dr. Anisa Hassan, Oncologist with Freeman Health System Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute, said, “It’s been a very difficult time. We’re all praying that this gets over, and we’re all praying for the health of our relatives. It’s good that we can be connected to through apps like WhatsApp and talk to them frequently, but its been a hard time we’ve all been going through.”

142 calls were made to the local coronavirus hotline Monday.

There were no new positives as of today, one patient is still currently hospitalized.