COVID-19 Cases in the Four State Region

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Ragweed pollen is wild in the Four States right now. It's causing runny noses, coughs and congestion. And some of these allergy symptoms may sound like covid-19.

They are two entirely different conditions, but this CDC graphic shows how many of symptoms seasonal allergies and the covid 19 virus share in common, including cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and even a sore throat and headache.