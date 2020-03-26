Covid-19 call center remains busy

JOPLIN, Mo. — The local covid-19 call center continues to remain busy after its launch this week.

Health officials say they received 305 calls yesterday, with 20 callers meeting the criteria to get tested for coronavirus.

In the two days the center has been open, they received a total of 629 calls with 31 meeting the criteria to be tested.

Freeman Health System President and CEO, Paula Baker says another question they have received from the general public is whether or not to keep a pre-scheduled doctor’s appointment.

Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President & CEO “We absolutely want patients to come in for any test of procedure or appointment they have scheduled. If that needs to be postponed or canceled, then your provider’s office will call and let you know that. But otherwise just plan on coming in as regularly scheduled.”

And if you believe you need to be tested for covid-19, the call center number is 417-347-6444.