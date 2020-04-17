Covid-19 and Patient Privacy

JOPLIN, Mo. — When someone tests positive for covid-19, other people tend to want to know more — who they are, where they live and work, where they’ve been.

But there’s a reason that very little information is provided to the public.

Ryan Talken at the Joplin Health Department says it’s because of the HIPAA provision under federal law.

It gives the person who tests positive certain privacy rights.

Those protections also reach to that person’s employer.

Meaning a business does not necessarily have to say that one of their employees tested positive.

But, if the health department believes the person infected another employee due to close contact, they would be notified.

The person’s name would only be said if they give the health department consent to release it to other people who they may have infected.

Ryan Talken, Joplin Health Department Assistant Director, “So we’ll ask them who does this person work with, who do they eat lunch with, who do they hang around? And then it’s determined off of those investigations and those questions who is a contact and who is not.”

If a business does have an employee test positive, Talken recommends they consult an attorney to make sure no HIPAA or discrimination laws are being violated in whatever way they proceed.

The health department determines if they should release any public place that person went, like a grocery store, depending on the level of risk that others could have been infected.