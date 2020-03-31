Coronavirus stimulus package impact on Americans broken down

JOPLIN, Mo. — Millions of Americans are now awaiting their share of president trump’s two-trillion-dollar economic emergency package.

Many people are still confused how, or if, they’ll get any money and if there’s anything they need to do.

If you made less than 75,000 in 2019 you’ll be eligible for $1,200.

Couples who made less than $150,000 jointly will get 2,400.

The IRS will reduce the amount you receive if you make more than that.

For every child in the household, you’ll get an additional 500.

The money will be sent out within three weeks if the IRS has your info.

You don’t need to sign up or fill out a form if you’ve been paying taxes since 2018.

If you’ve gotten a tax refund in the last two years by direct deposit, that’s where the money will be sent.

If not, it will be mailed to your last known address.

So if you’ve moved recently, contact the IRS as soon as possible.

It’s not a loan, so you won’t owe any money back, and it is not taxable.