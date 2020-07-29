Coronavirus still impacting travel

KANSAS — Many people have decided to cancel or change up their vacation plans this year.

Many people still want to take a trip event if it looks differnt, so they’re seeing what it takes to travel safely.

Travel agencies have taken a huge hit during the crisis, but some people are still vacationing.

Agent are monitoring what people have to do to travel to certain areas.

The State Department of Health and Environment says people need to quarantine for two weeks if they’ve visited certain countries.

Health officials also say if you’ve been to Arizona as recently as Monday or are going to Florida to quartantine.

Because of high infection rates in Kansas — New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Washington D.C. and the city of Chicago is telling residents that anyone who travels to the sunflower state has to quarantine for 14 days once they return home.

And most countries aren’t letting Americans travel internationally including Canada.

Travel agents say with the amount of coronavirus cases and new restrictions constantly changing, that’s impacting where and when people want to travel.

Kim Cook, Owner, Love to Travel, said, “I do think a lot of people are just sticking closer to home for sure, we’re trying to focus on trips that would be happening later this year, a lot of Christmas bookings, Thanksgiving bookings, that’s primarily what we’ve been been doing lately. Because people want to have something to look forward to and so that’s what we’re trying to provide for them in a safe and secure way.”

Travel agents do say that if you can travel safely, their customers say plane travel and resorts are even more enjoyable because they are quieter.