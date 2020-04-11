Coronavirus posing new challenges for those caring for the elderly

FOUR STATE AREA — Those who are caring for the elderly during the coronavirus outbreak are facing new challenges — especially when helping people with dementia or Alzheimer’s.

The latest estimates from the Alzheimer’s Association show that around 50% of nursing home residents have some form of dementia.

Lisa Sweet with the National Association of Health Care Assistants says those residents don’t understand how to social distance.

And if they become infected with covid-19, it’s very difficult to isolate them.

Sweet says they do best when they have a consistent routine, something CNAs are working hard to provide.

But with health and safety restrictions in place, that’s nearly impossible to do right now.

Lisa Sweet, Chief Clinical Officer, Ntl. Assoc. Health Care Assistants, said, “They may not be seeing the very same staff members that they had been seeing before. They’re seeing people in face masks and that’s very disturbing, can be very disturbing and frightening to them, because you know they don’t understand it. They don’t remember the explanations that they have been told.”

Sweet say the best thing they can give these patients is reassurance and frequent redirection.

She also reminds people to check on elderly neighbors or friends who don’t live in nursing homes, as they are more susceptible to abuse — like someone trying to take advantage of them during this time of crisis.

To report abuse of an elderly person, call 1-800-392-0210.