GROVE, Ok. — The coronavirus pandemic has taken a large toll on the blood supply in Oklahoma.

Blood donations in Oklahoma are down to historic lows.

Susan Addison, Account Consultant, Oklahoma Blood Institute, said, “Just here in Northeast Oklahoma we’ve had over 200 cancels and over 7,000 lost donations.”

The numbers are a direct result of the current coronavirus pandemic. High schools, colleges, businesses, and casinos. All of the biggest donor locations are closed.

“Since they’ve been closed down for a while, they haven’t been able to host either. So we’re hoping as things begin to open up that we can start seeing more of our business partners can get back to their regularly scheduled blood drives.”

Oklahoma has not reached the Red Alert level that neighboring Missouri has, but supplies are still low, and blood is still needed.

“With the resumption of scheduled surgeries in Oklahoma that started on April 24, we’re seeing an increase need for blood in Oklahoma, which means an increase need in blood drives.”

They’ve been relying on mobile donation units to fill their need now, but as the need for blood increases, so does the need for space to host drives.

“Out of Northeast Oklahoma, we only have two (mobile units). So finding places that we can spread out real big inside is going to be really key to getting our blood supply to be able to keep up with all the extra need from scheduled surgeries resuming, chemo resuming, and all of the things that have been on hold since Safer at Home.”

But even with the challenges, there are still people ready and willing to donate and try and fill the need.

Berry Becker, Donated Blood, said, “Oh I think it’s a privilege to get to do it. You know, Christ died for us and he shed his blood. We can give ours to help someone who might be in a wreck or need a surgery or anything like that. I think it’s a privilege to give blood.”