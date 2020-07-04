Coronavirus impacting the way Four State residents celebrate Independence Day

JOPLIN, Mo,. — The coronavirus has affected almost every aspect of American life in the last several months.

Now it’s impacting the way many Four State residents celebrate Independence Day.

Nationwide, it could be a record year for the sale of fireworks, as much as $800 million.

And that doesn’t surprise Dennis Freed at all, judging by what he’s heard lately.

Dennis Freed, Spending More, said, “Definitely, in our neighborhood we’ve been hearing fireworks for over a month now so it’s been going off for at least the last 30 days.”

As it turns out, the Coronavirus has a lot to do with why some people are spending more and others less this year on fireworks.

Just ask Claire Lowry.

Claire Lowry, Fireworks Fan, said, “So I’ve already actually spent substantially more on fireworks this year than last, and I think a factor in that is because of the whole Coronavirus situation, I just want to act like life is back to normal and I think the 4th of July, the holiday in general really can do that for people.”

Another possible factor, with many american cities both large and small forgoing their fireworks, some for health safety reasons, others for financial, many people are holding their own, a term called backyard heroes who are creating their own.

Burshawn Page, Spending Less, said, “About 30 bucks, I spent a hundred last year.”

Burshawn Page says he’s spending a lot less this year because of, you guessed it.

“The Covid-19 has really put a damage on society you know and the working people just make things a little bit tighter this year.”