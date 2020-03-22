Coronavirus Cases in Missouri Hits 90

The newest numbers from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services show there are 90 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the Show-Me-State. Three people have died from the virus. Those deaths were reported in Boone, Jackson and St. Louis counties.
Here’s a breakdown of where the cases have been confirmed in Missouri and how many there are in each place:
Bates: 1
Boone: 10
Cass: 6
Christian: 1
Cole: 3
Dunklin: 1
Greene: 10
Henry: 1
Jackson: 5
Jasper: 1
Johnson: 1
Kansas City: 13
Pulaski: 1
Scott: 1
St. Charles: 2
St. Louis City: 7
St. Louis County: 22
TBD: 4