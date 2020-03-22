Coronavirus Cases in Missouri Hits 90

The newest numbers from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services show there are 90 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the Show-Me-State. Three people have died from the virus. Those deaths were reported in Boone, Jackson and St. Louis counties.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases have been confirmed in Missouri and how many there are in each place:

Bates: 1

Boone: 10

Cass: 6

Christian: 1

Cole: 3

Dunklin: 1

Greene: 10

Henry: 1

Jackson: 5

Jasper: 1

Johnson: 1

Kansas City: 13

Pulaski: 1

Scott: 1

St. Charles: 2

St. Louis City: 7

St. Louis County: 22

TBD: 4