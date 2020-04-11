Coronavirus cases in Kansas leap to 1,268 with 55 deaths

KANSAS — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment updated its coronavirus website Saturday to show there have been 1,268 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. There were 1,166 as of Friday.

The number of deaths in Kansas went from 50 Friday to now 55 deaths.

Hospitalizations from coronavirus are at 293 of 987.

The KDHE shows there have been 11,075 negative tests.

Late Friday, Sedgwick County reported 179 cases of COVID-19 up from 161 Thursday. The county reported that 32 had recovered, and there were two deaths.

Cases in Southeast Kansas Counties: