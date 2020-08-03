Congress remains divided on larger relief package

WASHINGTON, D.C. — While congressional Republicans and Democrats remain divided on a larger relief package.

State and local leaders are sounding the alarm.

They’re calling on congress to pass additional funding now before they’re forced to make sweeping cuts.

State and local leaders warn deep job cuts are coming.

Nan Whaley, Conference of Mayors President, said, “Our front line workers are on the blocks.”

Daton Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley is the President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

She says covid-19 has dramatically slashed tax revenue. 9 in 10 cities face serious budget short-falls.

“Every metro in Ohio has double digit unemployment”

Mayors are asking congress to send more than $300 billion directly to cities to prevent a wave of lay offs and service cuts.

From March to May alone one million state and local government workers lost their jobs.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), said, “I’m certainly not going to vote for bail outs for blue states absolutely not.”

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley says tax payers should not be forced to pick up the tab for states run by democrats.

And Illinois GOP Congressman Rodney Davis says Governors are hoarding relief funds.

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL), said, “Only about 17% of the 100s of billions of dollars that came to the state of Illinois have been dispersed.”

“I think the whole blame game is bull,” said Whaley.

Whaley says the fact is Governors can’t spend the money.

“There’s still incredible restrictions on those dollars. They’re not for revenue replacement.”

Republicans are now offering to lift spending restrictions.

But democrats like Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne say congress needs to put more money in the next relief bill.

Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA), said, “I’m deeply concerned we don’t have funding in there for states and local municipalities”

“This is to support our teachers to educate our children”

Democrats are asking for an additional 1 trillion dollars to help.