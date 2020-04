SOUTHEAST KANSAS — The Community Health Center Of Southeast Kansas unveils a new hotline to help residents.

The toll-free hotline is staffed around the clock for public support.

Anyone can call with questions regarding covid-19 or for support with their mental or emotional health.

All calls are confidential.

To call for covid-19 support, the number is 866-888-8650.

For personal health questions you can call 844-844-5100.