Columbus Schools preparing for upcoming school year

COLUMBUS, Ks. — As the Fall approaches, the Columbus Board of Education is preparing for the upcoming school year.

Brian Smith, Superintendent of Schools, Columbus School District, said, “They felt very comfortable about bringing students back or offering remote learning.”

But for those who may not feel comfortable returning full time , they may have options.

“We may create some kind of remote, physical presence mixture for some students.”

Smith says staff have options too.

“I’ve asked all my employees, are you high risk? I feel it’s better coming from them rather than me telling them whether they’re high risk or not and then I’ll look at trying to protect them with even more layers.”

Parents will receive enrollment forms like this one in the mail. In it, they’ll be able to decide if they want their child to return to the classroom or complete some form of remote learning.

“Depending on some of that we’ll look at how many students are we having in the classrooms, how well we can social distance.”

Students who choose to enroll in remote learning will not be able to participate in extra-curricular activities.

“One thing that’s bothered me about all this, it’s become very politicized and I ask that people focus on the children and let’s put our differences aside and let’s all work together to do what’s best for kids.. We don’t want a generation of children losing their opportunities””

Smith says there will be a meeting Thursday to decide how to move forward with transportation, food service, and a possible new reopening date.