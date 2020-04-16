Columbus School District postponing bond issue due to economic impact of covid-19

COLUMBUS, Ks. — A multi-million dollar bond issue for the Columbus School District is postponed.

The $14 million project includes the addition of storm shelters and new classrooms to their high school campus.

Students would also be reorganized, closing down Highland Elementary.

With talks of an economic recession floating around, school leaders are apprehensive on moving forward.

Brian Smith, Superintendent, Columbus School District, said, “It’s just too many unknowns. I really expect a recession, possibly, so it could be a while. We’ll just have to wait and see, but we certainly wouldn’t run anything while the economy is in a down cycle because we don’t want to place that burden on our local tax payers.”

The school board voted to hold off on placing the bond issue on the ballot in June.

The project was set to be completed by 2021.