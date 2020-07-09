Columbus closes City Hall after staff tests positive for covid

COLUMBUS, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas town is closing down its city hall — after staff test positive for covid-19.

Columbus city leaders say the decision is in the best interest of everyone’s safety.

They did not clarify how many staff members tested positive.

The due date for resident’s water bills has now been extended to August 3rd — and they will not disconnect you for non-payment this month.

If you live in the city and have an issue with your water service, need to call animal control or non-emergency police, they will still be taking phone calls and emails.

Water leaks, water emergencies, new service and disconnections can be addressed by calling 620-429-1038 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or by email to cityclerk@columbusks.gov. Non-emergency police and animal control issues can be reported to 620-429-1332 or 620-429-3992. VIN inspections can be requested by parking in front of City Hall, calling 429-1332 and requesting a VIN inspection.