College Students preparing for a different experience

KANSAS — College students are preparing for a different experience as the beginning of school nears.

School starts back up in less than two weeks for some colleges around the state.

They say students should feel confident when they return.

At Fort Hays State, the school will offer online classes, and hybrid classes with the professor deciding whether to meet in person.

And for classes that need to be taught in person, they will only be for eight weeks.

Scott Cason, Fort Hays State University, said, “We will offer a select few in person courses on campus, these are the kind of course that really can’t be delivered without being face to face, laboratory type things.”

The school is requiring students and faculty wear masks when in the classroom while officials are making sure students stay safe when not in class.

“Set up procedures and protocols in the resident halls and in the dining halls to make sure that we keep social distancing, our students will be able to carry out their meals, we’re building outdoor spaces that they can eat with some separation as well.”

At Pitt State, they say the majority of classes will still be in person. Students will be required to wear masks, and classrooms will look different than years past.

Abby Fern, Pittsburg State University, said, “We have done a thorough look, we looked at every course, every classroom, every class size, moved location of a lot of courses to accommodate social distancing.”

The school will also have online classes, hybrid classes as well as a hi-flex option, which will split up a class into small groups so they can still meet safely in person on separate days.

“This fall will definitely be different and students need to be ready for those changes.”

Schools are taking different stances on offering coronavirus tests.

KU will require students and staff returning to campus to take a test.

They will offer drive up services.

Pitt State will offer free tests to all it’s on-campus residents and fort hays state is offering free tests to all students and staff.